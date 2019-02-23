Clark Gable's Grandson Passes Away In Dallas

The only grandson of Hollywood legend Clark Gable was just found dead in his Dallas home.

Apparently, 30-year-old Clark Gable III's mother received a hysterical call from his girlfriend giving her the news: that Gable was found unresponsive. The cause of death is still unknown.

Back in 2012, Gable started his stint as the host of the DFW-filmed reality show Cheaters. Even though the show had a two-year hiatus, production resumed last year.

Source: Dallas Morning News

