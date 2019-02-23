Clark Gable's Grandson Passes Away In Dallas
The host of 'Cheaters' looked exactly like his grandfather.
February 23, 2019
The only grandson of Hollywood legend Clark Gable was just found dead in his Dallas home.
Apparently, 30-year-old Clark Gable III's mother received a hysterical call from his girlfriend giving her the news: that Gable was found unresponsive. The cause of death is still unknown.
Back in 2012, Gable started his stint as the host of the DFW-filmed reality show Cheaters. Even though the show had a two-year hiatus, production resumed last year.
It's is with an extremely heavy heart we say goodbye to my beautiful son Clark. He passed this morning. I will always be next to you my beautiful son. Mom
Source: Dallas Morning News