Clark Gable's Grandson Passes Away In Dallas

The only grandson of Hollywood legend Clark Gable was just found dead in his Dallas home.

Apparently, 30-year-old Clark Gable III's mother received a hysterical call from his girlfriend giving her the news: that Gable was found unresponsive.  The cause of death is still unknown.

Back in 2012, Gable started his stint as the host of the DFW-filmed reality show Cheaters.  Even though the show had a two-year hiatus, production resumed last year.

It's is with an extremely heavy heart we say goodbye to my beautiful son Clark. He passed this morning. I will always be next to you my beautiful son. Mom

A post shared by Tracy Yarro Scheff--‍♀️-- (@tracy_yarro_scheff) on

Source: Dallas Morning News

