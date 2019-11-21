Church Goes Viral For Baby Jesus Statue That Looks Oddly Similar To Phil Collins

A church in Mexico has unveiled the largest baby Jesus statue in history, but all anyone wants to talk about is the rock star it looks eerily similar to. With big blue eyes, a wispy curl of hair on the forehead and a mullet-esque do in the back, many people have been comparing the statue to an 80’s era Phil Collins. While the former Genesis singer and Jesus don’t seem to have much in common, they definitely look the same here.

I share with you a Phil Collins baby Jesus Statue... pic.twitter.com/rssDD7rtca — Dale (@pghsportskipper) November 20, 2019

The 2,000 pound, 22 feet tall statue of baby Jesus is located at the La EpifanÍa del Señor church in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas. While the church is happy to have the largest baby Jesus statue in the world, the church claims the size was an accident. “There is a space of between 26 feet between the ceiling and the floor and I ordered a statue measuring 21 feet, but I never intended to make it the biggest baby Jesus statue in the world,” said Priest Humberto Rodriguez.

Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger, singing "Su-sussudio." https://t.co/xCEA3p0UIK — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 20, 2019

I don't know if something's in the air tonight, but this Baby Jesus looks a lot like Phil Collins: pic.twitter.com/YpKr9NM3a1 — John Law (@JohnLawMedia) November 20, 2019

For unto us a Phil is born. For unto us a Fading Glory Mullet is given. https://t.co/IKHyftDccd — Jason Fox (@jason_fox) November 20, 2019

Many on social media ignored the impressive size of the statue, and instead chose to focus on its similarity to Phil Collins. Collins is yet to comment on the statue, but one could only assume he must be flattered in some way. The church has submitted the statue to the Guinness Book of World Records, so Collins may soon be adding another accolade to his resume.

Via Ultimate Classic Rock