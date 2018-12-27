Christmas Service Accidentally Prints Lyrics To Tupac's "Hail Mary" Instead Of The Prayer

A Christmas service in Sri Lanka was interrupted for a bit after attendees noticed something...unusual in the programs handed out to them.

Where they should have found a transcription of the 15th century Catholic prayer "Hail Mary," they instead found lyrics to the 1997 Tupac Shakur song of the same name.  Instead of "Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee..." were Tupac's themes of mortality, violence, sex, and whether they wanted to "ride or die."

 

The service, the Catholic Joy to the World Festival, was billed as a fundraiser for "poverty alleviation projects," as organized by the Catholic archdiocese of the capitol city of Colombo.

