Christina Aguilera Belts Her Biggest Hits And Melissa McCarthy Raps In New "Carpool Karaoke" (Video)

Christina Aguilera was the latest musician to take a ride with James Corden in "Carpool Karaoke," belting out some of her classic hits with the Late Late show host.

Aguilera rode shotgun as she and Corden also dished about her time in the Mickey Mouse Club with some cohorts who have also made quite the names for themselves in Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling. We were treated to renditions of some of Aguilera's biggest hits including "Fighter," "Genie In A Bottle," and "Dirrty," along with a surprise cameo from actress Melissa McCarthy rapping the verse originally performed by Redman!

Check out the full clip below!

Video of Christina Aguilera Carpool Karaoke - Extended Cut

