Christian Bale Saved Director Adam McKay’s Life After He Had A Heart Attack During Production Of "Vice"

As principal photography was nearing completion on the upcoming film Vice, a biographical drama about Dick Cheney, writer and director Adam McKay suffered a heart attack.

And he has Christian Bale to thank for saving his life.

McKay told Deadline, “While I was making the movie, I was fairly conscious of the fact I put on some weight and I was smoking a lot,” McKay said. “My doctor had told me, you got to stop doing this, and I kept saying, please don’t let me have a heart attack while I’m doing a movie about Dick Cheney.”

Sure enough, during a workout, McKay got tingly hands and his stomach felt queasy. Bale was able to recognize these as symptoms of a heart attack because, as a method actor, he researched heart attacks in preparation for this role, of which he was asked to perform several heart attack scenes.

Since Bale was able to recognize it as a heart attack so quickly, McKay was able to get to a hospital quickly, and no further damage was done. McKay called Bale several days after the incident to relay the good news. He said, “I called Christian a week later and said, either you or Dick Cheney just saved my life. After asking again and again for 10 minutes if I was really alright, we just started laughing.”

Vice opens in theaters Christmas.

