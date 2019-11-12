[Video] Chrissy Teigen Removes John Legend’s Grammys To Make Room For Her New Award

Teigen Was Honored With The Giving Tree Award At The 2019 Baby2Baby Gala On Saturday Night

November 12, 2019
Chrissy Teigen may be married to one of the most accomplished musicians, but she’s received a few awards too, and she wants the world to know it. Teigen was recently honored at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala, where she received the Giving Tree Award. Once home, After the ceremony Teigen posted a hilarious video removing two of her husband’s Grammys from a shelf to make room for her new award.

In the now viral video, Chrissy Teigen walks over to a shelf by a piano in the couple’s living room, where a number of John Legend’s Grammys, along with other awards, are on display. Teigen walks up to the mantle, removes two of Legend’s Grammys right in the center of the display, and placed her new award in its place. Many fans commented on the post to congratulate Teigen not only for her award, but for her hilarious video as well.

Teigen was honored by Baby2Baby for her dedication to their mission, which is to help provide diapers, clothes and other necessities to children in poverty in the Los Angeles area and in disaster areas across the country. While accepting her award Teigen said, “No kid should go hungry. No kid should not go without the basics in their home." The event Saturday night raised $4.7 million for the organization.

Via CNN

