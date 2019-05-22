Chris Rock Teaming With Lionsgate To Reboot “Saw” Franchise

The Saw franchise consists of eight movies, the last of which, Jigsaw, saw its release in 2017.

It’s recently been reported that comedian and actor Chris Rock is teaming with the movie studio Lionsgate to reboot the franchise, to offer a “fresh interpretation” on the horror classic. Rock said, “I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Mark Burg and Oren Koules, who served as producers on the original film will again serve in the same roles for the reboot. Darren Lynn Bousman, the man behind Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV, is once again on board as director. The movie will be based on a story conceived by Rock, but written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.

Burg and Koules said, “Chris wants to put his own spin on the Saw franchise in the way Eddie Murphy put a completely fresh perspective on buddy-cop films with 48 Hours. This new Saw is going to be an event film in the making for horror fans.”

The Saw franchise has so far grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide. The new film is set to be released in theaters October 23, 2020.

Via The Independent