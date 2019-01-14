Chris Pratt Announces Engagement To Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt is getting hitched!

The Guardians of the Galaxy star announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger earlier this morning in a very sweet post on Instagram. Pratt wrote, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Pratt announced his separation from his first wife, actress Anna Farris, in 2017 after they were married for eight years.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger first revealed themselves as a couple last month, but had quietly been dating for several months prior. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Via CNN