Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Marry In Intimate Ceremony

June 10, 2019
JT
JT
Chris Pratt, Suit, Red Carpet, Smile

(Photo by F. Sadou/AdMedia)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Congratulations are in order for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger!

The couple tied the know over the weekend in an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Pratt said that he and Schwarzenegger wanted the ceremony to be "intimate, moving and emotional."

The pair began dating last summer.

Via ABC7

 

Tags: 
chris pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger
hollywood
Wedding
Love
couple
Relationship
Celebrity
News

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes