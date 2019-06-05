Chris Hemsworth Taking A Break From Filming To Focus On Spending Time With Family

Chris Hemsworth has no plans on making another movie any time soon.

The 35-year-old has announced that he will be taking a little sabbatical from filming in order to spend more time with his family at his home in Australia. He told Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper, “This year I probably won't shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids. They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before.”

Hemsworth does have to honor some obligations, including a few endorsements and some press tours, including for the upcoming Men In Black: International, but he feels like he’s at a good place in his career where he’s able to take some time away. He said, “If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies].”

When Hemsworth is ready to start filming again, he hopes he doesn’t have to go too far away from his home. “These days, honestly, one of my my first questions is location. My kids now are all in school and we're planted in Australia and it's getting harder to leave.”

