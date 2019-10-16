Chris Hemsworth Wants To Do A Three Amigos Remake With Chris Evans And Robert Downey Jr.

We were just given one of the biggest superhero movies of all time, and it looks like Chris Hemsworth is already missing his pals Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. 

While appearing at ACE Comic Con in Chicago, Chris Hemsworth did an interview where he mentioned how much he’s going to miss working with Chris and Robert. He revealed that he’s been thinking of ways to work with them again, one of which would require doing a remake of the ‘Three Amigos’. 

"That was so sad about kind of finishing Endgame, was just 'Were we ever going to get to hang out again?' And I immediately started thinking 'What else could we do?' And I'd love to. We could remake the Three Amigos! or something."

Though most would oppose a remake of the classic comedy, if Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. were attached to play the leads it might just work.

Chris Evans said in a previous interview that he would love to do an ‘80s buddy comedy style movie with Hemsworth. 

"We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we couldn't get shit done. I would love to do one of those '80s buddy comedies, where we could shed the characters we are known for."

Via: Comic Book

