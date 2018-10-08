Chris Hemsworth Feels "Gross" About Being Rich

Chris Hemsworth is one of Hollywood's leading men.

He's made a ton of money just portraying "Thor" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has led him to feeling a little odd. Better put, in a recent interview, Hemsworth commented that he feels "gross" about the wealth he's accumulated.

Hemsworth told GQ Australia that even though he's earned millions, he wants to avoid living a life of luxury as much as possible. He said, "I feel gross about it; I remember saving up for a surfboard when I was younger. The surfboard was 600 bucks and I saved up for a whole year with Dad's help. I didn't even want to surf on it for fear of damaging it. It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something."

Hemsworth also wants to make sure his kids grow up appreciating hard work and the value of a dollar. "When I think about my kids, I don't want them to miss that joy. Elsa (Pataky, his wife) and I talk a lot about how we instill that same appreciation and respect for things. I don't want them to feel like they're privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they're special, that scares me because we grew up with no money."

Hemsworth and Pataky currently have three children, 6-year-old daughter India, and 4-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, and live in Byron Bay, Australia, far from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

Via MSN