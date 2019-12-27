Chris Evans Bought His Dog The Same Sweater He Wore In ‘Knives Out’

Some of us just want outfits to match our kids, while others want outfits to match our furry best friends.

Actor Chris Evans turned some heads with his latest performance in the murder mystery movie ‘Knives Out’. One of the biggest takeaways theater goers were left with was the cream sweater Evans wore throughout the critically acclaimed film.

Evans might not have gotten to take the sweater home, but it looks like he wanted his rescue dog Dodger to match him. On Christmas Day Evans posted a picture of his cute pup wearing the same knitted cream sweater.

He simply captioned his photo with a Christmas tree emoji. Take a look at Chris Evans Dog rockin’ a sweater down below.

Via: Yahoo