Chris Cornell’s Widow Is Suing Soundgarden Over Unpaid Royalties

Chris Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell has recently filed legal documents claiming that the members of Soundgarden are withholding thousands of dollars in royalties from her and Chris’ children.

TMZ reports that the dispute between Vicky and Soundgarden are in regards to the seven unreleased recordings from Chris Cornell.

Vicky says the lack of royalty payments is an attempt from Cornell’s bandmates to “strong-arm Chris’ Estate into turning over certain audio recordings created by Chris before he passed away.”

According to the documents the seven tracks are “solely authored by Chris; contain Chris' own vocal tracks, and were bequeathed to Chris' Estate”.

According to Soundgarden, all the current members had been working with Chris on the files in a collaborative effort. They also listed various members as co-songwriters along with Chris on 5 of the 7 disputed recordings.

Vicky also claims that she fears for her family's life. She says that band members have agitated their rabid fan base by suggesting that she is blocking the release of new music. In addition, the documents state that stalkers have “threatened the safety" of Cornell’s family.

Vicky posted on Instagram that this is not the way she wanted to handle things.

Via: Pitchfork