Chris Cornell’s Daughter Donates Proceeds Of Their Prince Cover To Charity

It has been almost two years since the tragic death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, and fans are still dealing with the effects of his passing. Luckily, Cornell’s daughter, Toni Cornell, appears to be following in her father’s footsteps. Cornell announced this week that she will be donating the proceeds of her and her father’s cover of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ to support the International Rescue Committee.

Video of Toni &amp; Chris Cornell - “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Recorded together before he passed away, the cover featuring Chris Cornell and his daughter quickly went viral after the singer’s death. Now, Toni Cornell plans to donate $20,000 to support the International Rescue Committee, which helps survivors in conflict and disaster areas around the world by providing health care, education, shelter, clean water and more to aid in the rebuilding of their lives.

“Nothing compares to you daddy… I will keep the promise and always speak out for those who do not have a voice. I’m proud and honored to continue your legacy. I love you. I miss you,” said Toni Cornell in an Instagram post. She made the donation through her parents’ charity, The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation. Chris Cornell may be gone, but at least the world still has his daughter to do good.

Via Billboard