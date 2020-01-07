Cholula Is Giving Fans A Chance At A Lifetime Supply Of Hot Sauce If They Get A Cholula Tattoo

People with tattoos don’t like to admit it, but often their ink can become regrettable over time. Luckily for tattoo enthusiasts, Cholula is giving them a chance to benefit from a tattoo they will inevitably regret. The hot sauce company has teamed up with celebrity chef, and tattoo enthusiast, Aarón Sánchez, to offer fans a chance to get free Cholula for life in exchange for a brand tattoo.

The Connecticut-based hot sauce company wants their fans to prove their allegiance to Cholula by placing an image of the hot sauce on them for life. Cholula has offered five different templates of tattoos fans can get that were designed by tattoo artists at Aarón Sánchez’s shop, ‘Daredevil Tattoo.’ Of course, just getting the tattoo won’t get fans free Cholula, as they will then be entered into a contest for a chance to win a lifetime supply of Cholula.

“We have some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we’re thrilled to show that we’re just as committed to them,” said CEO of The Cholula Food Company, Maura Mottolese. For Cholula fans that are interested in this contest, they can visit Daredevil Tattoo on National Hot Sauce Day, Jan. 22to pick up their tattoo template. If you have a lifelong love of Cholula, it may be worth inking a bottle on your body for life.

