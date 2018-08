Imagine walking into a Dallas Chipotle to snag a burrito tonight, and an actual party is going on. You're not in a hunger haze...it's happening!

The restaurant just launched a cool marketing idea in Dallas and Miami: from 8pm-11pm, stop in to enjoy $2 tacos and an actual club DJ!

Chipotle is reminding folks that they're more than just a lunch stop: they're open late at night, too.

Source: CW33

