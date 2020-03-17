Chip And Joanna Gaines Open Up About Leaving HGTV And Starting Their Own Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines haven’t been on television since 2017, but the Texas couple will be making their return later this year when they launch their highly anticipated ‘Magnolia’ network. Though they are most famous for their former HGTV series ‘Fixer Upper,’ the couple says this move was years in the making. Now, Chip and Joanna are opening up about their decision to leave their hit TV show and what’s to come on their new network.

Chip and Joanna Gaines on why they left HGTV: 'Things started getting complicated' https://t.co/ne3sZ9wZ7I #FoxNews — June (@juneberrytree1) March 16, 2020

‘Magnolia’ is set to launch on October 4th, and will feature a number of programs focusing on topics such as community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design. Though many were shocked when the couple decided to leave HGTV, now Chip and Joanna Gaines have explained their decision to leave and focus on their brand. “We were pouring so much time into doing this thing that had to fit in this format, and it was a conflict with our growing business,” said Joanna in a recent interview.

They even claimed to have wanted to leave ‘Fixer Upper’ two years before actually leaving the show in 2017. The couple decided to bet on themselves, and since have grown their empire and became icons in the city of Waco. With their network set to launch this year, Chip and Joanna are ready to take their brand to the next level.

Via Fox News