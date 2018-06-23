Chip And Joanna Gaines: Baby No. 5 Is Here!
Chip just broke the news on Twitter.
June 23, 2018
Congratulations, Chip and Joanna Gaines!
They just welcomed their 5th child into the world. Chip posted the amazing news on Twitter this morning:
And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018
The stars of Fixer Upper (who just celebrated their 15th anniversary) announced Joanna's unplanned pregnancy back in January; and, back in March, that they were expecting a boy.
So...any pictures, guys?
Source: E! News