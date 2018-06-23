Chip And Joanna Gaines: Baby No. 5 Is Here!

Congratulations, Chip and Joanna Gaines!

They just welcomed their 5th child into the world. Chip posted the amazing news on Twitter this morning:

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

The stars of Fixer Upper (who just celebrated their 15th anniversary) announced Joanna's unplanned pregnancy back in January; and, back in March, that they were expecting a boy.

So...any pictures, guys?

Source: E! News

