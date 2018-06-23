Chip And Joanna Gaines: Baby No. 5 Is Here!

Chip just broke the news on Twitter.

Congratulations, Chip and Joanna Gaines!

They just welcomed their 5th child into the world.  Chip posted the amazing news on Twitter this morning:

The stars of Fixer Upper (who just celebrated their 15th anniversary) announced Joanna's unplanned pregnancy back in January; and, back in March, that they were expecting a boy.

So...any pictures, guys?

Source: E! News

