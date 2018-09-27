China's Latest Skyscraper Looks Like Gigantic Male Genitalia

September 27, 2018
You know, somebody probably should have caught that design flaw a little earlier.  Like before they finished.

China just unveiled their latest architectural masterpiece.  The Guangxi New Media Center is a tribute to the surrounding province's terraced landscapes.  So beautiful.  It also happens to look like a giant penis.  

Yeah...it's really difficult for us to see any terraced landscapes.  And the best part about the building?  It shoots fireworks out of the top!

Via Vice

