China's Latest Skyscraper Looks Like Gigantic Male Genitalia
September 27, 2018
You know, somebody probably should have caught that design flaw a little earlier. Like before they finished.
China just unveiled their latest architectural masterpiece. The Guangxi New Media Center is a tribute to the surrounding province's terraced landscapes. So beautiful. It also happens to look like a giant penis.
So....location #nanning China ----— ᒪᗩᑌᖇIᗩᑎᑎᗩ (@Laurianna90) September 3, 2018
Guangxi Center for New Media
Was ERECTED --
Depending on the angle of the photograph , it is in fact erected --
By ❤️Laurianna pic.twitter.com/evA57LGRQ7
Yeah...it's really difficult for us to see any terraced landscapes. And the best part about the building? It shoots fireworks out of the top!
Via Vice