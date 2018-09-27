China's Latest Skyscraper Looks Like Gigantic Male Genitalia

You know, somebody probably should have caught that design flaw a little earlier. Like before they finished.

China just unveiled their latest architectural masterpiece. The Guangxi New Media Center is a tribute to the surrounding province's terraced landscapes. So beautiful. It also happens to look like a giant penis.

So....location #nanning China ----

Guangxi Center for New Media

Was ERECTED --



Depending on the angle of the photograph , it is in fact erected --



By ❤️Laurianna pic.twitter.com/evA57LGRQ7 — ᒪᗩᑌᖇIᗩᑎᑎᗩ (@Laurianna90) September 3, 2018

Yeah...it's really difficult for us to see any terraced landscapes. And the best part about the building? It shoots fireworks out of the top!

Video of Fireworks Show at Guangxi New Media Center，China 广西新媒体中心烟火秀

Via Vice