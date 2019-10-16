Hilarious Video Shows Child Getting Very Upset At Mom For Not Kissing Him Goodbye

As kids grow older they become more and more embarrassed by their parents love and affection. However, when they’re young it’s just about all they want. A 2 year old in Jacksonville, Florida has gone viral after his father recorded him getting very upset after his mother left for work without kissing him goodbye.

Diana Simos posted the video of her two year old son, Alexander, after her husband recorded him getting very offended by his mom’s actions. In her post, Simos wrote “After Alexander’s soccer practice I was in such a hurry to get back to work and my baby Alex was very upset he didn’t get the proper goodbye. He had a lot to say and my husband got it all on video.” While his level of anger makes it hard for Alexander to be understood at times, Simos’ husband, Christos, was there to help explain his child’s anger.

The video has since gone viral having been liked over 45,000 times. It wasn’t just his missing kiss Alexander was upset about, but no kiss for his father or sister either. While Alexander was in disbelief that his mom would leave for work without kissing him goodbye, Diana Simos made clear that she made it up to him once she got home.

Via Fox News