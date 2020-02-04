Kansas City Chiefs Player Celebrates Super Bowl By Paying Adoption Fees For Shelter Dogs

For some NFL players winning a Super Bowl is celebrated with champagne, parades, and maybe even a trip to Disney World. However, for one Kansas City Chiefs Player, all he wanted to do was help some dogs. After winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi announced he will pay the adoption fees for over 100 shelter dogs in Kansas City.

The perfect way to cap off this great season ‼️ https://t.co/k9KSt05gtt — Derrick Nnadi ---- (@DerrickNnadi) February 3, 2020

Derrick Nnadi celebrated each Chiefs victory during the season by paying the adoption fees for one dog, but with the season ending with a championship, Nnadi knew he had to step things up. Nnadi developed a soft spot for shelter dogs after adopting a dog named Rocky during his senior year of college. Now he will make sure even more dogs find homes at $150 per adoption.

“Kansas City is on cloud nine this morning with last night’s win and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Derrick Nnadi on this wonderful initiative,” said Tori Fugate, the chief communications officer at Kansas City Campus for Animal Care. The local animal shelter Nnadi will be paying adoption fees for is called the KC Pet Project. Thanks to Nnadi, plenty of Chiefs fans will get a new best friend to go with their Super Bowl victory.

Via USA Today