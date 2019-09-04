Odessa Chick-Fil-A Employees Stay Late To Cook 500 Sandwiches For First Responders

September 4, 2019
JT
JT
Chick-fil-A, Line, Customers, Paramus Park Mall, 2012

(Photo by Kevin Wexler/NorthJersey.com)

The shooting in West Texas Saturday left seven people dead, and twenty five injured.

An area Chick-fil-A wanted to make sure all the first responders who were at the scene had something to eat, so the restaurant stayed open late and its workers cooked over 500 sandwiches for the Odessa and Midland fire and police departments.

The store wrote on their Facebook page, “Absolutely blown away by this amazing team of people. After heartbreaking events in our community today we planned to close early and send our team home to be with their families. As they were walking out of the restaurant an opportunity to feed local law enforcement presented its self and they were given the option to help…not one person said no.”

Via Western Journal

