Chick-Fil-A Employee Goes Down Storm Drain After Customer Drops Phone

Chick-fil-A has shown time and time again to have the best customer service of any fast food chain. While normally that only applies to food service, one employee recently decided to go above and beyond. After a customer accidentally dropped her phone down a storm drain, the employee took it upon himself to not only help retrieve the phone, but eventually go down a manhole himself to find it.

When Shauna Hall arrived at a Chick-fil-A in Stafford, Virginia she was just expecting a quick meal, but after getting out of her car and accidentally dropping her phone down a storm drain, she knew a meltdown was coming. Hall had "just paid off" the phone and recently purchased an expensive case for the phone. After asking an employee inside Chick-fil-A to help, another stepped up and decided to go down the drain himself to search for the phone.

After a few failed attempts, the employee checked a manhole cover to find it wasn’t bolted down. When it wasn’t, he hopped down the drain where he eventually found Hall’s phone, undamaged. “Service with a smile. Just another day at Chick-fil-A,” said Hall. This is yet another example of Chick-fil-A being superior to many other fast food establishments.

Via Fox News