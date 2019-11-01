Chick-Fil-A Apologized For National Sandwich Day Email, Forgetting It Falls On A Sunday

Chick-fil-A took another hit in the chicken sandwich wars this week. Not only was it announced that Popeyes’ viral chicken sandwich will be returning this week, but the fast food chain made a big mistake while trying to celebrate National Sandwich Day. Some customers received an email from Chick-fil-A about celebrating the national holiday, but sadly this year the date falls on Sunday, when Chick-fil-A is closed.

On Thursday Chick-fil-A apologized to customers after an email was sent out about celebrating National Sandwich Day. "We recently sent an email that included a message about National Sandwich Day, which naturally we were very excited about. We didn't realize it falls on Sunday when we are closed. We apologize for the confusion and hope to see you soon (Monday-Saturday),” the apology email read.

Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. ---- pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019

To make matters worse, that day will be the return of the Popeyes chicken sandwich, so now customers will have to celebrate at the rival fast food chain. “The cows sometimes get over-eager on their quest for self-preservation. They have been reminded that Sundays are off limits,” joked a Chick-fil-A representative. At least the company can laugh at their mistake, knowing they gave Popeyes an advantage.

Via Business Insider