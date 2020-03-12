Chick-Fil-A Announces They Will Soon Begin Selling Bottled Versions Of Their Signature Dipping Sauces

As beloved as Chick-fil-A is for their chicken, many often praise the dipping sauces offered at the fast food restaurant as well. Now, Chick-fil-A is attempting to bring their beloved sauces to houses around the country. The fast food chain announced this week they will begin selling bottled versions of their most popular dipping sauces.

Starting in April, Chick-fil-A will begin selling 16-ounce bottles of their signature sauces at grocery stores in Florida. Initially they will be sold at Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores for around $3.49. It is unknown when the company will expand the sale of their bottled sauces.

“Increasingly, our customers are searching for ways to enjoy our brand at home," said Michael Patrick, principal program lead for Chick-fil-A's Beyond the Restaurant team. This is not the first attempt by the fast food chain to get their product into people’s homes, as they have experimented with delivery services and meal kits. At least now fans can use their favorite Chick-fil-A dipping sauce with whatever they choose to eat.

