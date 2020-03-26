Chick-fil-A Employee Goes Viral For Drive-Thru Dance Moves

Anyone who has attempted to go through a Chick-fil-A drive thru around lunch time has probably dealt with a line wrapped around the building. While the fast food chain is known for their customer service, these long lines can be soul crushing while looking for a speedy lunch. Luckily, one Chick-fil-A employee is here to ease the stress of drivers stuck waiting in line.

Daniel Morgan, who works at a Chick-fil-A in Indianapolis, recently went viral for his entertaining dance moves, while directing the drive thru line. Dan, who was nicknamed as a child “Dan, Dan the Dancing Man,” decided his dance directions would be much more entertaining to customers than normal directions. The Internet seemed to agree, as his dancing quickly launched him into viral fame.

“So many people just, like, burst out laughing. So many people, like, join in a little bit, doing a little dance in their car and I just love it,” said Morgan or his new vita fame. With many Chick-fil-A locations closing their insides due to the coronavirus, employees like Daniel Morgan continue to do their part to make the customer’s day.

Via Fox News