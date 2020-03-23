People In Chicago Stuck In Quarantine Join Together To Sing ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’

Inspired By Viral Videos From Italy, Chicago Came Together For A Bon Jovi Sing-Along

March 23, 2020
Jon_Bon_Jovi

When Italy first went on lockdown, videos quickly emerged on the internet of a neighborhood filled with music as people sang together from their windows while quarantined at home. Though many have attempted to go viral by doing the same, most Americans have had their viral singing attempts denied. However, that all changed once Bon Jovi got involved, as the latest viral quarantine video sees Chicago come together to sing ‘Livin’ On A Prayer.’

With the city under stay-at-home orders, many in Chicago were not only looking for something to pass the time, but to bring their community together during the COVID-19 outbreak. That’s why at 7 P.M. on Saturday, people began belting out Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ from their windows, their balconies, and their yards, all while dealing with freezing temperatures. The sing-along even got a shout out from Jon Bon Jovi himself, who said “Sing it out, baby. We’re all going to come through this together. Be strong.”

Hey Chicago! Heard we’re singing and I wanted to join in.

A post shared by Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) on

The statewide stay-at-home order in Illinois took place on Saturday and is expected to run until April 7. With people stuck quarantined at home, more sing-alongs are definitely needed. It’ll just be hard to top ‘Livin’ On A Prayer.’

