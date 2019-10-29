‘Chernobyl’ Creator Now Working On Disney’s ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Reboot

With all the reboots being made, one that fans have been waiting for more information on is Disney’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ reboot. It was announced the company was working to bring back the beloved series, but now a new name is attached to the project. Craig Mazin, creator of the hit HBO miniseries ‘Chernobyl’ is now signed on to help bring back ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’

"Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin to develop "Pirates of the Caribbean" reboot https://t.co/DkHdhvQiV8 pic.twitter.com/UQtg14idAF — Variety (@Variety) October 25, 2019

Craig Mazin both wrote and created the celebrated HBO miniseries ‘Chernobyl’ and will now work alongside original ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ writer, Ted Elliott. While the tone of the two beloved series is vastly different, Mazin has experience in comedy as well. He wrote ‘Identity Thief’ along with all three ‘Hangover’ movies.

Originally, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo behind ‘Deadpool,’ were set to reboot the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ series for Disney, but they pulled out of the project earlier this year. It is still unknown when the public will be getting this reboot, or if any of the original actors will be involved. However, with Craig Mazin now on board, the project will begin to move forward.

Via Variety