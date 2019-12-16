Chelsea Handler’s TV Sidekick, Chuy Bravo, Dead At 63
The ‘Chelsea Lately’ Star Passed Away In Mexico City On Sunday
Sunday was a sad day for fans of Chelsea Handler’s former show on E! ‘Chelsea Lately.’ Handler’s sidekick on the show, Chuy Bravo, passed away at the age of 63. Bravo was rushed to the hospital Sunday after suffering a terrible stomach ache. The cause of death is unclear at this time.
I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his “business calls” with his “business manager,” or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,”it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.” I love you, Chuy!
Chuy Bravo, born Jesus Melgoza, had been acting since the 1990’s before rising to fame on ‘Chelsea Lately.; The comedian paid tribute to her former sidekick saying, “I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do.” Other credits from Bravo’s career include 2005’s ‘The Honeymooners’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.’
I just heard that Chuy Bravo, whom I worked with at Chelsea Lately, has passed away. To most people, he was just the funny little guy on TV, but he had one of the most amazing lives I've ever heard anyone talk about. pic.twitter.com/9e6UrtJ4VO— Guy Branum (@guybranum) December 15, 2019
So sad to hear about @ChuyBravo’s passing. One of my first dates ever with Solly @Hemuss was to see a Chelsea Lately taping and Solly and I were thrilled to get to spend a few minutes with Chuy after the taping. He was a genuinely awesome guy -- #ChuyBravo pic.twitter.com/jqryMpwqei— Royce Christyn (@ChristynRoyce) December 15, 2019
I remember many years ago going to the Chelsea Lately show and being so stoked to have caught one of “Chuy’s balls.” I stayed up many nights watching him on television and laughing. #chuybravo #rip pic.twitter.com/zmLhzKax4V— Courtney Goodstein (@CourtneyG_1025) December 15, 2019
Bravo revealed in 2012 he had survived prostate cancer, which was treated quickly after it was diagnosed. The actor also previously shared he was at one time an alcoholic and homeless, but made a huge turnaround in his life and career thanks to the success of ‘Chelsea Lately.’ Chuy Bravo will be missed by many.