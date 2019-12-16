Chelsea Handler’s TV Sidekick, Chuy Bravo, Dead At 63

The ‘Chelsea Lately’ Star Passed Away In Mexico City On Sunday

December 16, 2019
JT
JT
Chuy_Bravo

Handout / Handout

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Movies & TV

Sunday was a sad day for fans of Chelsea Handler’s former show on E! ‘Chelsea Lately.’ Handler’s sidekick on the show, Chuy Bravo, passed away at the age of 63. Bravo was rushed to the hospital Sunday after suffering a terrible stomach ache. The cause of death is unclear at this time.

I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his “business calls” with his “business manager,” or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,”it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.” I love you, Chuy!

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

Chuy Bravo, born Jesus Melgoza, had been acting since the 1990’s before rising to fame on ‘Chelsea Lately.; The comedian paid tribute to her former sidekick saying, “I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do.” Other credits from Bravo’s career include 2005’s ‘The Honeymooners’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.’

Bravo revealed in 2012 he had survived prostate cancer, which was treated quickly after it was diagnosed. The actor also previously shared he was at one time an alcoholic and homeless, but made a huge turnaround in his life and career thanks to the success of ‘Chelsea Lately.’ Chuy Bravo will be missed by many.

Via Entertainment Tonight

Tags: 
Chuy Bravo
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Lately
E!