So There Was A Cheetos Fashion Show At New York Fashion Week

FINALLY fashion on the runway worth looking at!

September 7, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA

Photo Credit: John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA

So...orange is now a spring color?

That was certainly the case at New York Fashion Week as 21 models took to the runway to show off fashion inspired by Cheetos.

And if that's not enough of the tempting snack for you, Cheetos is setting up a pop-up shop at 135 West 18th Street in New Yorks where you can get a “Cheeto-fied” makeover: orange-inspired buns, braids and accessories.

