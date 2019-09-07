So There Was A Cheetos Fashion Show At New York Fashion Week

So...orange is now a spring color?

That was certainly the case at New York Fashion Week as 21 models took to the runway to show off fashion inspired by Cheetos.

And if that's not enough of the tempting snack for you, Cheetos is setting up a pop-up shop at 135 West 18th Street in New Yorks where you can get a “Cheeto-fied” makeover: orange-inspired buns, braids and accessories.

Video of Cheetos Fashion Show Displays Flamin&#039; Haute Couture

