Watch How Those Insane Jet Fighter Stunts Were Pulled Off In The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer
Tom Cruise didn't want to use CGI for the highly anticipated sequel
Tom Cruise pushed every cast member of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to the limit.
The latest trailer for the upcoming sequel shows real jet fighters pulling off some insane stunts. In a new behind the scenes featurette, Tom Cruise says he didn’t want to use CGI and that he wanted to capture the casts performances as they experience G force inside the jet.
"It is agressive.You can't act that, the distortion in the face. They’re pulling 7½, 8 G's. That’s 1,600 pounds of force."
The behind the scenes clip shows some cast members vomited their first time around, even Tom Cruise was out of breath while experiencing G force.
We can’t wait for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to hit theaters next June, you can go behind the scenes in the clip below and see how they pulled off some of those stunts.
Via: USA Today