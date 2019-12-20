Watch How Those Insane Jet Fighter Stunts Were Pulled Off In The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer

Tom Cruise didn't want to use CGI for the highly anticipated sequel

December 20, 2019
Tom Cruise

Photo by Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise pushed every cast member of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to the limit. 

The latest trailer for the upcoming sequel shows real jet fighters pulling off some insane stunts. In a new behind the scenes featurette, Tom Cruise says he didn’t want to use CGI and that he wanted to capture the casts performances as they experience G force inside the jet.  

"It is agressive.You can't act that, the distortion in the face. They’re pulling 7½, 8 G's. That’s 1,600 pounds of force."

The behind the scenes clip shows some cast members vomited their first time around, even Tom Cruise was out of breath while experiencing G force. 

We can’t wait for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to hit theaters next June, you can go behind the scenes in the clip below and see how they pulled off some of those stunts. 

Via: USA Today

