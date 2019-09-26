This Pumpkin Village In Texas Is The Perfect Halloween Adventure

Howell Farms Features 3,000 Glowing Pumpkins

September 26, 2019
Nothing says Halloween like a glowing jack-o-lantern with a spooky face cut into the pumpkin. As more and more pumpkins begin popping up everywhere, one farm in Dallas has formed a pumpkin village perfect for a Halloween adventure. Howell Farms in Dallas created Pumpkin Village, featuring 3,000 glowing jack-o-lanterns for the Halloween lover in all of us.

This is the fourth year Howell Farms has put on the family friendly Pumpkin Village. While Halloween usually features plenty of gore and spooky features, Howell Farms looks to give a less terrifying, multicolored Halloween spectacle. The mile and a half path leads customers through a row of 3,000 individually carved pumpkins.

There are seven different areas for people to explore including a Day of the Dead tribute, and a sunken ship. Of course, all this walking will lead to hunger for many, but luckily there will be food on hand with seasonal favorites included. While some anticipate fear when it comes to Halloween every year, the Pumpkin Village at Howell Farms is the perfect family friendly Halloween adventure that won’t leave you up all night in fear.

