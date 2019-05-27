Check Out This Newly Rediscovered Footage Of Travis Barker's First Show With Blink-182

Before he was one of the most acclaimed drummers of all time, Travis Barker was just the new guy in the band.

Newly rediscovered footage of Barker's first-ever appearance with Blink-182 has been making the rounds on the internet. The footage shows a less-heavily tattooed Barker, along with equally baby-faced Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge during a 1998 show in Baltimore, MD. Barker joined the band just before this set, having replaced original drummer Scott Raynor. Barker is said to have learned the entire 20-song set just 45 minutes before the band performed!

Video of Blink-182 - 1998-06-15 - Baltimore, MD., USA

Recently, Tom DeLonge has come out and spoken of his intention to rejoin Blink at some point in the future telling Kerrang!, "I get it – trust me, I love Blink and it’s given me everything in my life. And, you know, I plan on doing it in the future."

Via Kerrang!