Check Out Maroon 5's Full Super Bowl LIII Halftime Performance!

The game may certainly have been a disappointment, but for fans of Maroon 5, their halftime performance was anything but!

The band took the stage during halftime of Super Bowl LIII, and churned out a medley of hit after hit, including "Girls Like You," "She Will Be Loved" and "Moves Like Jagger." They were also joined by a marching band, gospel choir, Travis Scott, and Atlanta native Big Boi.

Check out their full performance below!

Video of Maroon 5 FULL Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show ft. Travis Scott &amp; Big Boi

Via UPI