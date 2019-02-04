Check Out Maroon 5's Full Super Bowl LIII Halftime Performance!

February 4, 2019
The game may certainly have been a disappointment, but for fans of Maroon 5, their halftime performance was anything but!

The band took the stage during halftime of Super Bowl LIII, and churned out a medley of hit after hit, including "Girls Like You," "She Will Be Loved" and "Moves Like Jagger."  They were also joined by a marching band, gospel choir, Travis Scott, and Atlanta native Big Boi.

Check out their full performance below!

