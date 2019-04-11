Check Out The First Trailer For The New Animated Movie "The Addams Family"

The Addams Family is back!

MGM has just released the first trailer for their brand new, totally CGI film, The Addams Family. The movie features an incredible cast, which includes Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac as her husband Gomez, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Bette Midler as Grandmama!

As the narrator states, "Every family is different, but some families are more different than others."

Video of THE ADDAMS FAMILY | Official Teaser | MGM

The Addams Family live-action film was released in 1991. The newly revamped CGI film hits theaters Oct. 18, 2019.

Via People