Check Out The First Look At Margot Robbie As Harley Quinn In ‘Birds Of Prey’

With plenty of excitement surrounding the upcoming ‘Joker’ stand-alone movie, DC has decided to release the trailer for yet another super villain film. The first trailer for ‘Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ was released on Tuesday, and fans already can’t get enough Harley Quinn. Margot Robbie returns to play Quinn, who clearly no longer needs the Joker by her side.

Video of BIRDS OF PREY | Official Trailer | MTV Movies

After the commercial success, but critical failure of ‘Suicide Squad’ many fans were surprised DC moved forward with the Harley Quinn stand-alone project. However, Margot Robbie looks ready to step up to the plate, as she leads a cast of new characters played by the likes of Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosie Perez. In the trailer, Quinn says at the beginning, “The Joker and I broke up, but it turns I wasn’t the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation.”

Fans were already highly anticipating the first look at ‘Birds of Prey,’ and now that it’s here reaction has been full of excitement. With ‘Joker’ coming out this weekend, and now the ‘Birds of Prey’ trailer release, DC is looking to take a step closer to the success of Marvel. “‘Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ is ready to start off 2020 with a bang.

Via Yahoo!