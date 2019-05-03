Charlize Theron Laughed So Hard Watching "Borat," She Had To Spend Five Days In The Hospital

In 2006, the world was graced with the arrival of Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

The mockumentary is considered one of the funniest films of all time, and if that statement needs any validation, just ask Charlize Theron.

The Academy Award-winning actress revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that seeing the film in theaters resulted in a visit to the hospital. Theron explained, "I went to go see Borat. I had a pre-existing injury in my neck — a herniated disk in my neck. A few of us went to go… and halfway through that movie, I laughed so hard that my neck locked up. And, like, an ambulance had to take me to the hospital, and I was in the hospital for five days."

Video of Charlize Theron Laughed So Hard She Hurt Her Neck Watching Borat

And even 13 years later, Theron has still not seen the ending. “I didn’t finish the movie! I’ve never, like, fully finished the movie,” she said, to which Meyers joked, “It’s a risk now!”

Via People