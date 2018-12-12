Charlie Sheen Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety

Charlie Sheen is one-year sober.

The 53-year-old showed off his newly-earned chip on Twitter yesterday proudly writing, "so, THIS happened yesterday! a fabulous moment, in my renewed journey."

so,

THIS

happened

yesterday!



a fabulous

moment,

in my

renewed journey.



❤️©️❤️#TotallyFocused pic.twitter.com/400dpF1ytg — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 11, 2018

Sheen famously struggled with drugs and alcohol after relapsing following 11 years of sobriety. He told Dr. Oz that he fell off the wagon after learning of his diagnosis with HIV in 2012. At the time, Sheen said, "My only experience with manic behavior is usually in the throes of deep partying. Deep substance abuse and drinking."

Congratulations, Charlie!

Via Page Six