Charlie Sheen Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety

December 12, 2018
Charlie Sheen, Red Carpet, Angel Awards, 2018

(Photo by Faye Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Charlie Sheen is one-year sober.

The 53-year-old showed off his newly-earned chip on Twitter yesterday proudly writing, "so, THIS happened yesterday! a fabulous moment, in my renewed journey."

Sheen famously struggled with drugs and alcohol after relapsing following 11 years of sobriety.  He told Dr. Oz that he fell off the wagon after learning of his diagnosis with HIV in 2012.  At the time, Sheen said, "My only experience with manic behavior is usually in the throes of deep partying.  Deep substance abuse and drinking."

Congratulations, Charlie!

Via Page Six

