[Video] Charlie Puth Shows Off Incredible Doobie Brothers Impression

Fans of Charlie Puth know, the singer has incredible range in his voice. For those that didn’t know about Puth’s voice, this video will be an eye opener. The singer stopped by ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ this week and showed off some of his musical talent. While playing the “Musical Genre Challenge,” Puth sang his hit song, ‘We Don't Talk Anymore’ in the style of The Doobie Brothers.

Video of Musical Genre Challenge with Charlie Puth

When a talented singer joins Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ the host often plays the “Musical Genre Challenge” with them to let them show off their skills. In the game, contestants are given a popular song, and asked to perform in a different genre than the original. Both Fallon and Puth competed in the challenge, with Fallon belting out ‘I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ as a techno song, and ‘Cha Cha Slide’ as an R&B song.

Charlie Puth wasn’t going to be outshined by Fallon, as the singer belted out a Broadway version of Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts.’ Of course, the most impressive was when Puth performed a spot on Michael McDonald impression when asked to perform his hit song in the style of The Doobie Brothers. Everyone in attendance and many online were impressed, as Fallon put it best when he said “out of the two of us, one of us is the real singer."

Via Fox News