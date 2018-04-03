Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Channing Tatum And Wife Jenna Dewan Split After 9 Years Of Marriage

April 3, 2018
These two really looked like they would be the Hollywood couple that'd last.

Unfortunately, after nearly nine years of marriage, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple."  In a statement released to People, the couple said there were "no secrets nor salacious events" behind the decision to separate, it was just "two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

The couple, both 37, have a daughter together.  Everly will turn 5 in May.  The first met on the set of Step Up in 2006 before getting married in 2009.

