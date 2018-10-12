Tests Show Chain Stores’ Jewelry Is Highly Toxic And Might Cause Cancer

Recent tests have shown that jewelry that has recently been sold in chains across America, including Ross, Nordstrom Rack, and Papaya, have tested positive for the highly toxic chemical cadmium.

Cadmium has been known to cause cancer after prolonged exposure.

Most of the jewelry that tested positive was found at Ross, with one pendant showing as 100% cadmium. Through prolonged exposure, cadmium accumulates in the body and damages the kidneys and bones. Most exposure happens through ingestion or by breathing it, most commonly through tobacco, which can contain cadmium. Researchers also have documented some absorption through skin contact, though that study isn't fully developed yet.

An attorney representing Papaya said the store recalled all the tainted jewelry, and have ceased their relationship with that particular supplier. The brands sold at Ross with the highest cadmium levels were Tacera and Vibe Sportswear. Representatives from both companies declined to comment.

Via AP News