Chadwick Boseman Relinquishes MTV Movie "Best Hero" Award To Waffle House Shooting Hero

Black Panther cleaned up at the MTV Movie & TV awards last night, securing wins for Best Movie, Best Performance in a Movie, Best Villain, and Best Hero.

While the film's star Chadwick Boseman was grateful for receiving an award for playing a superhero in a film, he decided to dedicate his award to a real-life hero in the audience. Boseman invited James Shaw Jr. to the stage who last April, wrestled an active shooter to the ground inside a Tennessee Waffle House suffering a bullet wound in the process. Shaw then created a GoFundMe, and raised over $227,000 for the victims of the shootings and their families.

Video of Waffle House hero: Glad that I intervened

Shaw was in attendance at the ceremony, and was absolutely shocked when Boseman called him out. The actor said in his acceptance speech, "Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life. So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today. James Shaw Jr. Where are you? Stand. If you don't know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a Waffle House. He saved lives. Come on up here."

Shaw really wasn't expected to be invited to the stage! When he made his way up there, Boseman presented him the award for Best Hero, telling him "This is gonna live at your house."

The #MTVAwards Best Hero @chadwickboseman shares his award with a real life hero -- pic.twitter.com/dTyqcmFVwx — MTV (@MTV) June 19, 2018

Via CNN