Celine Dion Finally Weighs In On If Jack Could Have Lived At The End Of ‘Titanic’

Many topics are up for debate on the internet, but one thing just about everyone online can agree on is; Jack absolutely could have fit on the door at the end of ‘Titanic.’ It has been 22 years since ‘Titanic’ was released, and fans still can’t get over the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio’s character had to die at the end. Now, the woman behind the film’s hit song has weighed in, and according to Celine Dion, he absolutely could have fit.

Video of Céline Dion Settles the Jack and Rose Titanic Door Debate

Celine Dion stopped by ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last week, and while the singer had plenty to talk about, Fallon wasn’t going to let her go without asking her the internet’s favorite question. When asked about the character Jack at the end of ‘Titanic,’ Dion said, “"He doesn't need an invitation. Come on, baby.” Fans went nuts in agreement with Celine Dion, as the internet is fully on the side that Leonardo DiCaprio’s character could have lived.

Of course, DiCaprio is tired of getting the question over and over again. When pressed earlier this year about the topic, while promoting his latest film, the actor refused to answer the question. Still, the singer of ‘My Heart Will Go On’ says he definitely could have fit on the door, and that’s just as good.

Via Mashable