Celine Dion And James Corden Recreate “Titanic” During A Ride In ‘Carpool Karaoke’

James Corden is back behind the steering wheel for another round of Carpool Karaoke.

Corden has hosted a myriad of guests in his signature segment, including Adele, Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Foo Fighters, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers just to name a few.

Last night, Corden was joined by Celine Dion, and in between her biggest hits, Dion provided some comedy as well! She busted out her impression of Rihanna, and even performed a dramatic rendition of “Baby Shark.”

But, we all know what we’re here for, and they saved it for the very end!

Follow the link below to check it out!

Via HuffPost