Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Dead At 61 Of Apparent Suicide

Celebrity chef and television host Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61 as confirmed by CNN.

The network released a statement saying, "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Paris, where he was shooting a segment for his award-winning Parts Unknown series. The network also confirmed Bourdain's death from suicide.

Rest in Peace.

Via CNN