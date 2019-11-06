David Letterman, Ice Cube And More Honor John Witherspoon At The Actor’s Funeral

John Witherspoon passed away on October 29th, and on Tuesday Hollywood came out to celebrate the late actor’s life at his memorial service. In attendance was David Letterman, Ice Cube, Chris Tucker and many others who worked with Witherspoon throughout the years. Other co-stars, that couldn’t be in attendance, sent video messages to honor the late actor.

Witherspoon was laid to rest on Tuesday at a memorial service in California. Many of the actor’s friends, family and co-workers showed up to honor the late actor. One of Witherspoon’s closest friends, David Letterman, who is also the godfather to Witherspoon’s son, opened the ceremony with an emotional monologue. Also in attendance was Ice Cube, who played Witherspoon’s son in the ‘Friday’ series. Ice Cube described him as ““one of the funniest people I know.”

Mr. Aaron McGruder. Creator of "Boondocks." John Witherspoon Memorial. pic.twitter.com/qKI321KqmC — Greg Eagles (@EaglesGreg) November 6, 2019

Others who couldn’t make it to the service, but sent in video messages include Regina Hall, who worked alongside Witherspoon in ‘The Boondocks,’ and Marlon Wayans, who played Witherspoon’s son in ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Other in attendance were Garrett Morris, Kym Whitley, actress Tamala Jones and director Robert Townsend. Thanks to his great career in Hollywood, many celebrities showed up to honor Witherspoon and carry on his legacy.

Via ET Online