David Letterman, Ice Cube And More Honor John Witherspoon At The Actor’s Funeral
Witherspoon, Who Passed Away Last Week At 77, Was Beloved By Many In Hollywood
John Witherspoon passed away on October 29th, and on Tuesday Hollywood came out to celebrate the late actor’s life at his memorial service. In attendance was David Letterman, Ice Cube, Chris Tucker and many others who worked with Witherspoon throughout the years. Other co-stars, that couldn’t be in attendance, sent video messages to honor the late actor.
#HappeningNow “He will be loved and he will be remembered for a long long time” @AngelaEGibbs words during John Witherspoon funeral service. Among the attendees @icecube @christuckerreal @RepMaxineWaters @shawnwayans_ @CedEntertainer Full story @NBCLA 4pm with @TedNBCLA pic.twitter.com/tug2RkAiUd— Armando Aparicio (@armandapari) November 5, 2019
Witherspoon was laid to rest on Tuesday at a memorial service in California. Many of the actor’s friends, family and co-workers showed up to honor the late actor. One of Witherspoon’s closest friends, David Letterman, who is also the godfather to Witherspoon’s son, opened the ceremony with an emotional monologue. Also in attendance was Ice Cube, who played Witherspoon’s son in the ‘Friday’ series. Ice Cube described him as ““one of the funniest people I know.”
Mr. Letterman. John Witherspoon memorial. pic.twitter.com/AGqRdwzGoy— Greg Eagles (@EaglesGreg) November 6, 2019
Mr. Aaron McGruder. Creator of "Boondocks." John Witherspoon Memorial. pic.twitter.com/qKI321KqmC— Greg Eagles (@EaglesGreg) November 6, 2019
Can’t make your send off Pops... I’m broken up about it. Unfortunately, have to work. I know you would tell me “mahlon, go get that PAPER! You better go get them keys -- see... you got a comedy key, a sitcom key -- a movie key -- , a stand up key --... now go get that drama key -- now you gonna unlock -- all that PAPER”. I’ll always hear you. I’m glad every time we said goodbye it was always with a fatherly hug and kiss. So that’s the goodbye I’ll leave it with. #ripPOPS @johnnywitherspoon playing some Johnny Mathis “chances are” in your honour
Others who couldn’t make it to the service, but sent in video messages include Regina Hall, who worked alongside Witherspoon in ‘The Boondocks,’ and Marlon Wayans, who played Witherspoon’s son in ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Other in attendance were Garrett Morris, Kym Whitley, actress Tamala Jones and director Robert Townsend. Thanks to his great career in Hollywood, many celebrities showed up to honor Witherspoon and carry on his legacy.
Via ET Online