‘Cats’ Revival Awarded The Worst Movie Of 2019 By The Razzies

The coronavirus may have cancelled this year’s Razzie Awards ceremony, but that didn’t stop the Golden Raspberries from handing out awards for the worst films of 2019. The winners of this year’s awards were announced on Monday, and the big winner this year was ‘Cats.’ The remake of the famous Andrew Lloyd Weber play took home six awards, including worst film, screenplay and director.

#CATS won 6 awards at the Razzies, the most for any film --



• Worst Picture

• Worst Screen Combo

• Worst Screenplay

• Worst Director — Tom Hooper

• Worst Supporting Actress — Rebel Wilson

• Worst Supporting Actor — James Corden pic.twitter.com/LLe4huaY8N — Culture Crave -- (@CultureCrave) March 17, 2020

The Golden Raspberries are awarded each year to the worst movies, as an answer to Hollywood’s award season. Nominees for this year’s awards were announced in February, a day before the Oscars. Based on the results, its clear many thought the worst movie of 2019 was ‘Cats,’ despite its all-star cast including Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba.

Along with the award for worst film, director and screenplay, ‘Cats’ also took home the awards for Worst Supporting Actor, James Corden, Worst Supporting Actress, Rebel Wilson, and Worst Director, Tom Hooper. Handing out awards since 1980, this year’s Razzies were dominated by the musical revival. Hopefully next year, these big names can get nods from the Oscars instead of the Golden Raspberries.

Via Yahoo!