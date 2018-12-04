Cat Can't Figure Out Why He Can't Grab A Fish Stuck Under A Frozen Lake
December 4, 2018
This poor cat just couldn't understand why it was having so much trouble grabbing that fish.
It seems like such an easy catch. The fish was practically lying there for the taking! Unfortunately, one stood in the way of this poor kitty, just a little frozen lake.
Watch this cat’s absolutely HILARIOUS attempt to try and grab the fish. It will make your day!
#AmazingVideo: Frustrated cat tries to fish in frozen lake, location unknown @AmazingVids_ pic.twitter.com/FLQHrKsTBB— Amazing Videos (@AmazingVids_) November 21, 2018