This Cat Looks Exactly Like Baby Yoda, And The Internet Loves It

Baby Yoda has officially taken over the internet. It seems every day, new content based on the viral sensation from ‘The Mandalorian’ hits the internet, but the latest may be the best yet. On Sunday, a twitter user posted photos of their cat looking exactly like Baby Yoda.

my boyfriend said “oh my god my cat looks like baby yoda” and i look over and sure enough pic.twitter.com/lAMfGbetF0 — ---------- *:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ (@BLOODTHRSTYXBBY) December 8, 2019

This cat, named Parmesan, has a tendency to hide behind towels. While this was already adorable, now that there’s a resemblance to Baby Yoda, the cuteness has been taken to a new level. In the tweet, the cat’s owner said, “my boyfriend said ‘oh my god my cat looks like baby yoda’ and I look over and sure enough.”

"Pet me, you should." — Aaron Hoyland (@aaronhoyland) December 9, 2019

My cat looks like Jabba pic.twitter.com/I3mq6eDriD — Astrid (@AstridIArias) December 10, 2019

my own personal baby yoda pic.twitter.com/Ol9GNwcVlX — jenn-- (@jenkneefurr_) December 9, 2019

The photo of the Baby Yoda looking cat quickly went viral, and has since been liked more than 100,000 times. While the cat only looks like Baby Yoda when hiding behind towels, the timing for this photo couldn’t be more perfect. As many online have pointed out, it doesn’t get much better than a Baby Yoda cat.

Via Time